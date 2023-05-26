An independent store called Hey Bro Video Games in Houston, Texas, recently held a flashy retro exchange on Instagram. The customer gave the store a limited edition of pikachu nintendo 64 in its box, one NES original in its box and several classics of SNES in excellent condition. In exchange, he received $12,500 MXN and one nintendoswitch theme of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The client seemed quite happy about it. Everyone who saw it online thinks he got scammed.

“I can’t believe my friend got robbed in broad daylight like this,” tweeted user hasanito in a post sharing the video that went viral. “I’m crying”. Below, they shared a screenshot of an eBay listing of the same type of Pikachu N64 sold to hey bro by $15,178 MXN by itself. Comments on the shop’s Instagram post (via Gene Park) were equally incredulous. “My friend lost,” wrote one person. “Hi Houston Police, I would like to report a robbery,” wrote another.

Can’t believe my dude got robbed in broad daylight like this. I’m crying. pic.twitter.com/y8T7cNXNdA — hasanito (@fagiotinii) May 24, 2023

an employee of Hey Bro Video Games contacted Kotaku to tell them that they hadn’t even realized the post had gone viral. They also didn’t understand what the fuss was about. The person, who declined to name him, said the store prides itself on offering 60 to 80 percent trade-in values ​​on merchandise related to Nintendo and Pokemon in particular. The goal of the video was to show that fans could take their retro collectibles and trade them in for new systems and “cash.”

“People are just stupid,” the employee said, referring to comments online. “It’s a crazy crowd.”

So was it a good deal or not? A Nintendo Switch Tears of the Kingdom plus cash add up to a total of $21,499 MXN. A quick look at the Pikachu’s N64 orange shows that even those in good condition with their box sell for as little as $7000 MXN on eBay. A NES action set on its box it has even lower listings, around $5900 MXN. Regarding the games, Super Mario 64 In its original box it costs around $2000 MXN, Golden Eye 007 It costs around $8900 MXN in the condition in which you took it, Mario Kart 64 It costs around $2,600 MXN, Super Mario All Stars It costs around $1400 MXN and Super Mario Kart costs up $8000 MXN.

In total, that adds up to about $35,800 MXN. It is a complicated situation, since several items, especially the best care, take a long time to sell due to the high price they can reach. To this, the store would have to consider the time that the products will remain on their shelves and all those things that devalued the estimates in The price of history.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: When you get older, you realize that we are not going to take anything, and if you can get money from your childhood treasures, well, once and for all, I am considering what I am going to do with my collection of NES games , SNES and PS One 🙁