Skyrim came to consoles in November 2011, and although a few years ago they confirmed that they are already working on the sequel, we do not know when it will arrive.

This title is still alive on many consoles, so its number of players reached people of all ages.

Proof of this is a grandfather gamer that recently went viral, as he asked for help in his neighborhood to be able to advance in Skyrim and continue discovering the wonders of the game.

Klaus-Jürgen Langner, an 88-year-old German grandpa, was in awe of RPGs after installing The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind on his PC, and he got so hooked that he soon asked to follow the sequel.

Some time later he made the leap to Skyrim, but things did not go so well and Grandpa ended up stuck in one of the first areas.

In accordance with Der sppiegel; Langner and your friend Heinz, 59, missed the initial explanation and ended up trapped in Helgen not knowing how to get out of town.

There is no age to become a warrior.

Finding no solution, he decided to print a hundred posters to ask his neighbors for help, who quickly uploaded the image to networks and managed to make it viral.

Skyrim served as pain therapy

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for a fan of the game to appear, and after completing a few missions, he managed to get him out of town.

According to Grandpa, this game helped him forget about a persistent hip pain, and although we know that there is a complex story behind this title, he does not care much.

This was the poster with which he asked for help.

Apparently, Grandpa’s only goal is to travel the world of Skyrim at will, freely and without being tied to a quest, as he is amazed at the construction of landscapes.

Now you can continue your path as a warrior, and all thanks to your neighbors.

