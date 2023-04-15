













Gamer gets Xbox Game Pass for life and turns it down

User Elvite won the coveted Microsoft Rewards Xbox Game Pass Lifetime Membership award, however, he promptly explained on his Reddit profile why he would reject the dream of many gamers. Actually, the comments he posted convinced other users who, in turn, applauded player responsibility.

Xbox Game Pass lifetime membership lasts for close to 40 years, whoever wins it also gets a precious commemorative card embossed with the user’s gamertag.

However, it seems that not all that glitters is gold, as Elvite made clear, making sure to review how it would affect your finances to receive an award of such high cumulative value.

Source: Microsoft

Elvite explained that if he accepted the prize he would have $7,300 in taxable income —added the originals—, this would have meant that you would have to pay about $1752 more, in your federal tax bill, plus state income taxes.

So this could lose you more money than you would have supposedly saved thanks to Xbox Game Pass for Life. However, one must remember that these tax issues vary from place to place. Although, of course, Elvite made the best decision in declining the opportunity.

How much does an Xbox Game Pass membership cost?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $229 per month.

