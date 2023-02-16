Amazon It’s a bit of an unpredictable store, and that’s because it suddenly sets somewhat crazy prices, some that are out of this world like certain computers or even a Steam Deck. But there are also cases in which joke figures appear, which are synonymous as is that they are giving away the merchandise just to get rid of it.

This is the case of a user of Reddit who shared the bargain of bargains, and that was the purchase of a graphics card from NVIDIA RTX 3080, one of those that normally does not go below $1000 USD in the market. What he paid specifically were $243 USDwhich is equivalent to about $5500 MX, that is, it cost 25% of what is actually listed in stores.

During his reddit thread he explained that he was looking for graphics cards, possibilities to buy in his new pc, and it is right there where he found himself with such a unique offer, stating that he was not going to be able to resist it. So he took it and immediately notified her friends so they could get theirs, but unfortunately said bargain ended immediately.

It is worth noting that placing prices is a bit risky and that a double check should be done before putting it on the network, since just the misuse of a comma or a period can lead to the loss of a lot of money. That has happened with quite expensive objects, and surely that happened to the seller, and upon realizing it he corrected the price number.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: No doubt those offers don’t come out every day, personally I would have taken it, since I need a computer to edit things and play better titles that demand great graphics.