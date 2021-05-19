It took 48 tries. But he succeeded. A speedrunner, as those who try to finish games as quickly as possible are known in the gaming community, passed the classic Grand theft auto v in just nine hours. And without receiving a single shot.

The user, UnNameD, is the first person to complete the race One Hit KO: “one hit knockout”, that is, “knock down an opponent with a single attack”. In fact, he used a mod, a modification, so that if he was shot or attacked, the game would end.

Completing the entire game without even a scratch is not easy at all. And indeed, there is fierce competition in the speedrunner scene: another of them, DarkViperAU, has been attempting to OHKO on its YouTube and Twitch channels since early 2020, and more recently uploaded its 27th attempt. DarkViper is none other than tried to become the first person to complete the race. Unsuccessfully.

As reported by GameSpot, the player also disabled Trevor’s special ability, Red Mist, while not using any protective clothing for his body.

In GTA V, where gunfights are common, it is not easy to avoid the hail of bullets that are fired in a chaotic way. Some technical problems can also frustrate these types of challenges, although UnNameD impressively surpassed it.

The complete “speedrun”

The user uploaded the three-part speedrun to his YouTube channel, which according to the description was his 48th attempt to complete it, using a mod that kills him instantly if he takes any damage.

What is speedrun

Speedrun is completing a game as quickly as possible. For many it is classified as a form of esports, although others do not match this definition.

The objective is to finish a certain game, which can be anyone, always in the shortest possible time. And you always try to set a new record.

Normally, speedruns are usually performed in a repertoire of games that tend to be exploitable due to their characteristics.

Speedrunners are divided into categories. Sony Photo

There are different categories within speedruns that may or may not allow the use of glitches and bugs, that is, game glitches.

Any% (Any percentage): It consists of achieving the final scene or dialogue as quickly as possible.

100%: It consists of completing the game in its entirety as quickly as possible. For example in Super Mario 64 get all 120 stars.

Low% (Low percentage): It consists of completing the game with the least number of improvements or objects possible.

Glitchless (No “cheats”): It is a subcategory that can be applied to any of the above and consists of allowing or not the use of programming errors.

GTA V continues to sweep sales

The great success of Rockstar Games. AFP photo

It’s really amazing, but Grand Theft Auto V is still selling copies – the game came out in 2013 and Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar games, recently updated the sales data of the video game, which has already reached the figure of 145 million units sold to date.

A significant part of that success stems from GTA Online, which today still getting content and expansions.

In fact, Rockstar Games plans to release GTA V next November on next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.

SL