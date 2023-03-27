In the less clear contexts of the network, within the so-called dark web, the accounts of gamers, i.e. video game enthusiasts, are becoming an increasingly interesting commodity. Indeed, cybercriminals seem to have understood the value of these profiles.

All reading gamers should be aware of the risks and take appropriate measures to protect their digital assets. In this article, we’ll find out why gamer accounts are so tempting to hackers, how they can be stolen and what countermeasures we can put in place to prevent unauthorized access.

Digital gold

Gamer accounts hide information and assets of great interest to hackers and criminal organizations. We are talking about accounts full of personal and sensitive data, such as personal data, address, payment details and more. Information that can be useful for carrying out identity theft or other scams.

Furthermore, virtual items purchased within video games, credits (or tokens) and the presence of high-level characters are all elements that can be directly monetized on the dark web. An unthinkable source of income until recently but very interesting for hackers.

How are accounts hijacked?

Hackers use different strategies to gain access to gamer profiles, such as:

Phishing : cybercriminals use phishing campaigns based on emails or messages, posing as employees of reputable companies to convince users to reveal their credentials or to install malware.

: cybercriminals use based on emails or messages, posing as employees of reputable companies to convince users to reveal their credentials or to install malware. Credential stuffing : Hackers can use credentials previously stolen from other websites and test them massively to access gaming accounts. This approach is functional because the reuse of credentials is unfortunately still widespread.

: Hackers can use credentials previously stolen from other websites and test them massively to access gaming accounts. This approach is functional because the reuse of credentials is unfortunately still widespread. Malware: criminal organizations continuously create and distribute specific viruses for the gaming world, in order to steal credentials or otherwise gain unauthorized access to devices.

How to protect your account

To defend against these threats, you can implement the following security measures:

Use an online VPN : a Virtual Private Network, i.e. a virtual private network, is a technology capable of encrypting your internet connection and hiding the IP address, protecting the transmitted data from the clutches of hackers. Obviously, it is important to choose a VPN reliable and use it even when doing gaming (possibly with split tunneling) to ensure high standards of privacy and security.

: a Virtual Private Network, i.e. a virtual private network, is a technology capable of encrypting your internet connection and hiding the IP address, protecting the transmitted data from the clutches of hackers. Obviously, reliable and use it even when doing gaming (possibly with split tunneling) to ensure high standards of privacy and security. Choose strong and unique passwords : when creating your own login credentials for gaming accounts, you must avoid reusing passwords and instead choose solid ones, i.e. made up of at least 10 characters (one of which is uppercase, one lowercase and one special) and 1 number.

: when creating your own login credentials for gaming accounts, you must avoid reusing passwords and instead choose solid ones, i.e. made up of at least 10 characters (one of which is uppercase, one lowercase and one special) and 1 number. Turn on 2-factor authentication (2FA) : the 2FA adds an extra layer of protection to our accounts, as it requires a code to be entered when logging in (provided for example via SMS or via an app).

: adds an extra layer of protection to our accounts, as it requires a code to be entered when logging in (provided for example via SMS or via an app). Regularly monitor your fingerprint: it is always important to keep track of one’s online presence in order to detect the presence of risky information in good time. Always keep your antennas straight to pick up any sign of an unauthorized access attempt or unusual event.

Finally, given the growth of this worrying phenomenon, it is important that gamers are aware of the threats to protect their digital assets. By following our advice, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of your account being compromised by cybercriminals.