In the last edition of The Game Awards sIt was a surprise from SEGA, as they revealed they were working on the revival of several of their most iconic sagas from the past such as Golden Ax, Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, among others that have made their own audience. One of those franchises is none other than Shinobiwhich is considered one of the greats in the action genre, and in fact, new information recently emerged about its return to current platforms.

Recently, a piece of gameplay from this upcoming game was leaked online, featuring a side-scrolling style similar to classic releases in the series, adding that this is an aesthetic widely used by independent companies and is very popular today. Among its mechanics, the use of different ninja tools can be seen, where the katana will clearly be the main one.

You can see it here:

This is the description of the franchise:

The saga Shinobi is a series of action video games developed by SEGAwhich debuted in 1987 with the arcade game “Shinobi”In this series, players control a ninja whose main objective is to defeat criminal organizations and rescue hostages, all set in a side-scrolling platform and combat style.

The most recognized protagonist of the saga is Joe Musashia ninja master. The games often combine classic ninja elements, such as stealth and sword and shuriken combat, with modern action and platforming mechanics. While early games were characterized by 2D graphics, more recent installments have explored 3D graphics and new forms of gameplay.

It is worth mentioning that this gameplay is 100% official of the game that we will see, since SEGA has been removing posts of the video on social media. However, it is not known when they will release a trailer on their channel, so we will have to wait.

Via: Reddit

Author’s note: I’m looking forward to seeing what the other games will be like, especially Jet Set Radio. We’ll probably see something at events like the Tokyo Game Show.