gameplanet says that said information about his alleged bankruptcy is biased and false. The management of the largest video game store chain in all of Mexico said that the company is opening new branches, remodeling points of sale and generating sources of employment, as well as many projects.

In addition, gameplanet indicates that it is in a solid and stable stage, in addition to the fact that it is facing all its commitments. To that they add that they appreciate the trust and support over so many years that have made this store the most important video game store in Mexico.

Since mid-April 2023, a rumor has spread that this store is about to close its stores – in true Blockbuster style – holding a liquidation sale of all its games. Let’s not forget that, in the middle of the pandemic, Best Buy also announced its presence in Mexico.

It’s worth noting that this is one of those times when a simple rumor explodes and everyone retorts, causing panic. It should also be noted that digital game sales have grown in recent years and that would scare off more than one gamer.

The eternal Gameplanet in Mexico

The story of gameplanet has been tied to the sale of video games in Mexico for more than 30 years. Initially, this store had the name of gamexpress and with the passage of time they grew and changed their name to what we know today.

Even not long ago they merged with Gamers, who were technically the rival, although they were also stuck in Santa Fé. We can even point out that this is a family business that started with two brothers starting the legal distribution of video games in our country.

On the other hand, many users point out that they are a company that inflates the prices of the games or that they are “too expensive”. It is enough to see their offers against those of their competition to show that they really have the highest prices in the vast majority of cases.

Do you think we will one day see Gameplanet declare bankruptcy?