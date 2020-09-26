The Valencia forward, Kevin Gameiro, was in charge of speaking after the game on the Movistar LaLiga microphones. During one of the questions, cRitic with the attitude of the team: “Everything has been lacking, a bit of desire and freshness. But hey, we had a good preseason, we worked a lot and played against Real in three days. We are going to work and then against Betis “.

On the causes of this “lack of desire” of the team, the Valencian 9 said he did not know the reasons. “We have a young team. We lack players and we have injuries. In football you learn every day and we will try to achieve the desire that we have lacked today“explained the French attacker.

Likewise, the French footballer assures that they must win this type of matches, in Mestalla. “We knew it was a difficult match, but when we play at home we have to win this type of game and we have not done it against Huesca“.