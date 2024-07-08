For years there have been rumors of GameCube games coming to the Nintendo Switch through the console’s online service. Although there is no official information from the Japanese company at the moment, new information suggests that this will finally happen in the future.

Recently, LuigiBlood, a Famiboards user, shared a couple of customs details that refer to a GameCube controller for the Nintendo Switch. While it is true that an adapter for this controller already exists, thanks to Super Smash Bros. Ultimatethis record is different, since it is similar to other Nintendo Switch Online controllers, such as the NES and Genesis.

Now, for the moment, There is no official information from Nintendo.and the company likely has no intention of confirming or denying this information. Along with this, with the successor of the Switch on the horizon, many are wondering if GameCube games will be part of the current console, or will be available on the Switch 2.

Let’s remember that, unlike other generations of Nintendo, GameCube games have been stuck on their consoleand only remasters and remakes have allowed the public to experience these titles. Even the Wii U, which had a Virtual Console that even had Nintendo DS games, didn’t give us the experiences of the GameCube.

We can only wait to see if GameCube games come to the Switch, or Nintendo’s next console.. In related topics, more technical details of the Switch 2 emerge. Similarly, the GameCube emulator would not reach iOS devices.

Author’s Note:

I hope this happens sooner rather than later. The GameCube has a great library of experiences that everyone should play. While titles like Metroid Prime and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door have received modern remasters, there are still plenty of titles that are only available on the original hardware.

Via: ThaleZOliver