As time goes by, some of the great easter eggs in video games are forgotten, and new generations simply aren't interested. In this way, it is interesting every time one of these secrets comes to light to see the public reaction. This is exactly what is happening with the Game Cube and its iconic startup sounds.

The GameCube features one of the most iconic startup sounds in the industry. Everyone can recognize the xylophone that indicates that we are about to play Super Mario Sunshine, or another of the titles that defined this generation. However, Many people have discovered, thanks to TikTok, that it is possible to change the sound by pressing the Z button.

That's right, and as many probably already know, if you press and hold the Z button before turning on the console, the iconic xylophone will be replaced by a series of squeals similar to those of a dog toy. However, this is not all, since connecting four controllers and holding the same button on each will result in a samurai-style intro that not many have experienced in their lives.

This isn't the first time something like this has gone viral, and it won't be the last. Over time, many forget the easter eggs that marked their childhood, giving the new generations the opportunity to experience these types of secrets for the first time. On related topics, a player bought a GameCube, and found an unreleased game. Likewise, this is how it looks Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door in its remastering compared to the original GameCube game.

Editor's Note:

Easter eggs are something that are no longer as popular nowadays. However, they are always interesting to discover, or rediscover in this case. I would love for Nintendo to continue making these types of secrets that give a touch of extra personality to their consoles. Perhaps with the Switch 2 this wish will come true.

Via: Kotaku