BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced the Japanese release date for GameCenter CX: Arino no Chousenjou 1 + 2 Replay (also known as Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replays).

The title will arrive on February 22, 2024 in physical and digital editions, the first also available in a bundle with a DVD which includes some never-broadcast challenges from the television program. Below is a new trailer.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu