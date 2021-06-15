During Nintendo Direct for E3 2021, Nintendo announced a new Game & Watch commemorative, which this time will celebrate 35 years of the franchise The Legend of Zelda. On sale from next November 12, Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda will include three games from the saga: the first The Legend of Zelda, The second one Adventure of Link and the third Link’s Awakening.

It will also include a special version of Vermin and the inevitable clock. Let’s admire it in video and in the images below.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – Coming November 12th

Source: Nintendo Italy