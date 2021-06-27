The last day of the group stage started in the America’s Cup 2021; Venezuela will face Peru still with aspirations to advance to the next round; The meeting will take place at the Mané Garrincha at 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela is in fifth place in group B with only two units, however a win would put him in a position to advance to the next round, although he will also need a series of combinations.

For its part, Peru ranks third in group B with four units and -in the same way- with aspirations to advance to the next round, so they will seek to prevail against Venezuela and reach seven points.

ALIGNMENTS

VENEZUELA

Fariñez, Hernández, Ferraresi, Del Pino, Villanueva, Rosales, Moreno, CVastillo, Cásseres, Savarino and Córdova

PERU

Gallese, Trauco, Callens, Araujo, Corzo, Yotún, Tapia, Cueva, Peña, Carrillo and Lapadula