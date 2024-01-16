Today it is well known that Konami has literally buried the franchise. Castlevaniasince they have not released a game in this saga for quite some years, nothing beyond the collections that have been released of the releases of Game Boy Advance and the classics of NES. Speaking of the latter, one or another independent studio has gotten to work on its return, which is clearly not official, but which undoubtedly remembers those years where the brand took its first steps.

The game is named after The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, with an adventure that emulates the second game in the saga but with somewhat altered enemies, as well as weapons similar to those used by the main character, but which are not exactly the same. Furthermore, the name makes a direct reference to Simon Belmontonly with a change in the last name to avoid having legal problems with the corresponding companies, in this case it is Konami.

Here is his revelation video:

Although it can be interpreted as just a parody, it feels more like a tribute to Castlevaniasince at this time there is no project in planning, so it could be considered a spiritual successor, just as happened with Messengerclear reference to Ninja Gaiden. Furthermore, it is a very real project, which is being developed by Retrowarecompany that created the official video game of The Angry Video Game Nerd.

This is the title description:

Watch the announcement trailer to see the gameplay, 8-bit world, and more of The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, an upcoming parody/homage side-scrolling platformer where you set out to resurrect and kill Dracula again to surpass your rival. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Stores, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2025.

The game is planned to arrive in 2025 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Editor's note: It looks pretty good, so we'll have to keep an eye on what will happen with this specific project. Another eye-catcher is Hollower's Mine from Yatch Club Games, and this promises to be one of the best of the year, as it will remind us of the Zelda games of yesteryear that apparently are not coming back.