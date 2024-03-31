Game review | The new game brings something that has never been seen before to the Moomin world

It's special to experience the Moomins so strongly, I thought the topic was covered for that. Snuffbox: The Moomin Valley Melody proves otherwise.

Snuffbox: The Moomin Valley Melody

Developer: Hyper Games. Available: PC, Switch. Tested: Switch. Peggy 7. ★★★★

I am home at last.

I step from the dense forest edge to the green summer lawn, whose long grasses bend in the warm breeze. I look from under my top hat that protects me from the bright sunlight, how a familiar sight opens up in front of me after the winter spent on my long journeys.

A tall house with blue walls and a red roof rises from the ravine. I know the place like the back of my hand.

I'm in Moomin Valley again, at home.

Or as at home as only a perpetual wanderer can be. But here I am going to spend the whole summer together with my best friend Moomin. He is waiting for me, as usual, after his hibernation, sitting on the wooden bridge. It will be happy to see you again.

However, there is no one there.

Soon a rumor spreads that Moomin has been kidnapped. At the same time, everywhere you can see prohibition signs and budding construction projects that threaten the presence of pure nature.

Nuuskamuikkunen: The melody of Moomin valley is one of the most delightful cases of the game year that has started. An open adventure game that explores the familiar fairytale world from a completely new perspective.

Life and an attitude that can be grasped like Nuuskamuikkunen Snuffbox: The Moomin Valley Melody is a delightful, heartfelt, downright unmissable case of the early year's game offerings.

The adventure game created by Norway's Hyper Games shows the power of video games to grasp and look at subjects – familiar or unfamiliar – from their own perspective. Through interaction, the work lives and touches.

At the same time, there is something here that has never been succeeded despite numerous attempts. This is really good Moomin-game.

And best of all, the mature and soulful adventure is suitable for all ages.

Tove Jansson's the world and characters of legendary fairy tales are dear to many, a pure folk sense for Finns. It's great to see how the issue has been dared to be shaken up and approached in a fresh way, but still respecting the subject and understanding the purpose.

I have visited Moomin Valley many times through books, cartoons, movies and TV series, but the gentle playing of the open world brings a new level of experience to everything.

Nothing like it has been seen, they were The Moomins however familiar.

First of all, it is a good solution that now we don't play with Moomins, but with Snuff. He is an unpredictable character with a mystical mindset, a real eco-warrior, whose control at first even seems exciting – such an independent mind of an iconic character.

Hand-drawn graphics look great in pictures, even better in motion. It's as if a window opens to the scenes seen in the Moomin mugs and everything inside comes alive.

The purpose is to explore the environment, solve puzzles and talk to the visitors. There is no fight, thankfully.

Sometimes the problems require Snuff to play the flute, drum or harmonica, but the work will not be successful until you feel the inspiration flowing inside you. The inspiration that magically rises in the levels is collected, for example, from swinging butts or by helping side characters.

Nature conservation and the story emphasizing love for one's neighbor progresses in a fascinating and particularly sympathetic way. It finds an intermediate form Tales from Moominvalley -TV series and Tove Jansson's more serious, philosophical original works.

Along the way, you will meet characters from Vilijonka to Hatty Watts and from Stink to Tuu-tikki, and naturally the Moomins are also heavily present. No one has been voiced, but you can get the text in Finnish, a very sweet one.

Externally, the impression is meritorious, even sophisticated. Hand drawn graphics look like Moomin– the art of mugs would come to life. The characters are clearly expressive and the backgrounds vivid in detail. Along the way, you will especially notice how the magic of the forest embraces the tender and frightening.

Sometimes we also see separate animation sequences, close-ups of the characters and distant shots of the scenery, which further emphasizes the emotional charge.

It's special to experience this strongly About the Moominsfor that I thought the topic was covered. Snuffbox: The Moomin Valley Melody prove otherwise.

I wouldn't have believed it a moment ago, but the Moomins have found their new home through video games.

And it's done with a good heart.