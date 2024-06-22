Game review | The masterful addition of the sensational role-playing game amazes: it is hidden from the player

Game rating|The giant phenomenon Elden Ring shows its power: Shadow of the Erdtree continues the acclaimed fantasy with five-star certainty.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Developer: FromSoftware. Available: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series. Tested: PS5. Peggy 16. ★★★★★

A mighty seed a deathly hand reaches out from what looks like a torn case.

I step towards it with my knightly Character, causing the hand to fall down and blood to drip down the stem. A berserk figure emerges from the puddle, rumored to be known as the Lord of Blood.

It’s running open world action RPG Elden Ring stealth combat found in the hidden area inside. Many have played through the game without even knowing it.

But now the Lord of Blood must be found and defeated. Otherwise Elden Ring novelty part Shadow of the Eldtree remains completely unseen – even if it is bought.

In 2022 made by the Japanese studio FromSoftware and praised by critics (I chose it its year for the best game) Elden Ring is inherently trusting.

It’s condescending and curmudgeonly, mind-numbing and dumbfoundingly difficult. Still, it’s a sensational success: the fantasy role-playing game has sold more than 25 million copies.

The popularity is based on the director of FromSoftware and its president Hidetaka Miyazaki Dark Souls –to the series (2011–). They have found an audience that wants to be carried away by the mystique.

“ Shadow of the Erdtree is a unique case.

Elden Ring an add-on that has been worked on for over two years Shadow of the Erdtree published on Friday. This is a unique case in the sport.

For games separately the history of published, paid add-ons is sketchy and unhelpfully tied to the flavor of funding.

The nature of the add-on is difficult to determine. This can be, for example, something small, from cosmetic improvements of game characters to more capable equipment, or something big, from new story sections to fresh areas.

Today, fighting games arrive with characters sold in spades. On the other hand, maps for shooting games are sold afterwards.

The matter is complicated by the so-called free to play -games where content is unlocked with continuous purchases. Do they count as add-ons?

Well-made add-ons still have their place: they enrich and expand the familiar gaming experience.

Shadow of the Erdtree is such a big and meritorious supplement that many could have called it a name Elden Ring 2 and independently market. But not Miyazaki.

Instead, it’s about Elden Ring of an intriguingly entwining expansion that offers an endless world, hidden away.

Defeating Lord of Blood is the requirement level at which Miyazaki ensures commitment – and it must be a hundred hours.

Only then do you touch the dried hand and move to the add-on, i.e. teleport to the kingdom of shadows.

I had previously missed Lord of Blood. I had to frantically search for a route to him for three days before I could start Shadow of the Erdtree.

Towards a great and hidden adventure. Japanese game director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s masterful fantasy role-playing game Elden Ring continues with the long-awaited expansion.

The front opens an adventure made with great vision and finishing, which is built on your own insight and willpower.

The scale of the free play area, which wraps around itself like a snake, is exceptionally impressive. In the background, a gnarled giant tree rises into the sky, embracing the whole world.

The story’s interpretability, audiovisual expressive power and multidimensional game mechanics are key merits.

At the core is Hidetaka Miyazaki’s idea that it’s good to put real effort into things. Only then do the achievements feel like something.

The message seems absolutely irresistible today, when everything is being made as easy as possible.