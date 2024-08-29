Game review | The long-awaited new Star Wars game is a total disappointment: tubular, repetitive and unfunny

Game rating|The long-awaited Star Wars giant production takes the series into the open world for the first time, but falls into a familiar pitfall – and finds new ones as well, writes Johannes Valkola.

Adventure game

Star Wars Outlaws

Developer: Massive Entertainment. Available: PC, PS5, Xbox Series. Tested: PS5. Peggy 18. ★

Star wars moving into the open world, finally.

This has been expected, because would there be a more attractive direction for the games in the series than genuine freedom?

The idea of ​​exploring an open area, living there, and overcoming dangers is straight forward Star Wars to the core. It holds the promise of a true space adventure.

An action adventure produced by the French game giant Ubisoft and created by Sweden’s Massive Entertainment Star Wars Outlaws is only the first open world Star wars -game. Despite the fact that games in the series have been made steadily since 1982. The open world concept has dominated video games since 2001 From Grand Theft Auto III since.

Expectations and pressure are therefore high. How will this large-scale production, which required the contribution of more than 600 game makers over a period of four years, withstand them?

No need to beautify: the end result is crushed under the wishes.

Star Wars Outlaws is a stunningly soulless take on open world gameplay. Masterpieces such as Death Stranding (2019), Elden Ring (2022) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) have indicated a completely different direction for the genre.

That direction is genuine freedom, where the game experience is formed through your own actions, without a right or wrong route. The fire of exploration and the joy of discovery define an experience that is at its best a fairytale adventure.

Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t seem to know what can be done in the genre. It forces the player to perform one-dimensional sneaking and shooting scenes in precisely defined fields that seem to be set in a larger world.

In fact, the game area is divided into several smaller planets, in none of which you can fulfill or challenge yourself.

Frankly speaking Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t even feel like an open world game, so much time is spent in tubular levels and cramped ventilation ducts. The missions repeat themselves, the enemies’ AI is classless and there are programming errors.

Equally sad is how little the game actually feels From Star Wars.

The attractive idea of ​​an open world goes untapped when Star Wars Outlaws only wants the player to move around the limited world one-on-one from place to place completing linear missions.

Star wars – for movies the most important thing has been the memorable characters and human emotions highlighted by the vast, mysterious and corrupt sci-fi world of class differences.

Star wars -the history of games includes a lot of works from role-playing games to racing, from action to platforming and from playing with your own body to virtual reality. The quality has fluctuated, there are both great and trivial works.

Everyone Star wars -games seem to suffer from the same thing: the thinness of the characters. If there are familiar characters from movies, they don’t feel real. And if the characters are new, they remain unimaginative shells.

Star Wars Outlaws falls into both pitfalls.

The main character of Star Wars Outlaws is the criminal Kay.

The worst are the new main character, young criminal Kay and her dog-like alien companion Nix. Attempts have been made to apply the same charge to the duo as to Han Solo and Chewbacca or the Mandalorian and Grogu. A manuscript that creaks at its joints wastes an opportunity.

Instead, there is a plastic duo that reacts to situations in an unbelievable, funny way and without a shred of reason.

That sums up the whole game.