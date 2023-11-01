Game review | The Finnish horror adventure Alan Wake 2 is an insanely daring video game masterpiece

Alan Wake 2. Developer: Remedy. Publisher: Epic Games. Available: PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series. Tested: PS5.

★★★★★

Unbelievable. There is nothing else to say here.

Alan Wake 2 is the 13-year-awaited sequel to the Finnish Remedy for the cult classic, Alan Wake -for a horror game. It would have been one of the video game cases of 2023 anyway, but what a case it turned out to be.

Alan Wake 2 is a masterpiece that deserves a full five stars.

It is also in many ways an exceptional gaming experience, exceptional even for a Remedy game.

In more than 20 years, the Espoo company has become known for its cinematic, large and technically highly polished action games, the pioneering ones of the early 2000s About Max Payne the awesome sci-fi adventure of 2019 To Control. They have always focused heavily on story and cinematic narration, but equally on streamlined game mechanics.

Alan Wake 2 is hard to categorize into any specific genre.

They are fast-paced shooting in a Hollywood-style frame, great action that quickly captivates you.

Alan Wake 2, you move in the 3d world depicted from behind the back of the game character, as in other Remedy games. But it’s not an action game, at least not primarily. Remedy itself categorizes it Survival horroras a survival horror, which is probably the most correct.

It still doesn’t remind much of other classics of the genre, like for example Resident Evil-, Silent Hill -or The Last of Us games. It’s its own, strange concoction.

Especially for its story. How would you describe it?

Let’s start with where the game itself starts: a naked middle-aged man rises from a lake, wanders into a dark forest and is ritually murdered by a cult.

FBI agent duo Saga Anderson and Alan Casey travel to the scene of the murder to investigate the murder, the small town of Bright Falls in the rugged landscape of the American northwest coast. The killed man is also revealed to be an FBI agent, long since missing.

FBI agent Saga Anderson is the second main character of the game.

Anderson, controlled by the player, barely has time to start his investigations when events take a supernatural turn. As dusk descends, people possessed by a shadowy power begin to move in the woods. You can only fight them with a flashlight or other bright light.

Even in daylight, Bright Falls seems like a strange place. For example, the waiter in the coffee shop claims to know Anderson, even though he has never been to the city before. There is something special about many other residents of Bright Falls.

What is the secret of the mysterious murder cult and shadow people? Why do pages of a novel manuscript start to be found in the forest, which tell about the things that just happened to Anderson?

How does it all relate to Alan Wake, a bestselling author who also disappeared in Bright Falls 13 years earlier?

A strange, dangerous cult operates around Bright Falls.

This there is no need to reveal the plot further. It’s no surprise now that you can also control Alan Wake in the game. Anderson’s and Wake’s stories run parallel and intersect – as the game progresses, you can also decide from time to time which one to follow.

Anderson can move around Bright Falls and its surroundings somewhat freely. Of course, this is no open world game, but it’s not the first either Waken like a pipe run.

Combat works the same way as the first-in Wake. Light must be pointed at shadow enemies to put them in a wounded state. The battles seem much more challenging than the previous part and death comes easily. It doesn’t bother me at all and fits the spirit of survival horror.

“ Even if nothing happens, something feels constantly off.

But, as said, the action is only part of the game this time.

In Anderson’s episodes, you press a button to go to the “mind place” inside the agent’s head, where clues found in the game world are combined: they have to be placed on the wall in the right order in the form of photographs, so that the connections between the events open up.

Anderson is also able, like the detectives in the TV series, to profile the people he encounters, in a way to read their thoughts, which creates more lines of investigation.

Alan Wake’s sections take place in the “dark place”, a nightmare world where he is a prisoner – and which he, as a writer, can modify himself. So inside Wake’s head, not clues are combined, but plot elements, story lines. Wake has other ways to change his environment and look for new routes forward.

The atmosphere is strong in both worlds. In the Bright Falls sections, you feel as if you are really walking in the forested landscapes of the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Even if nothing happens, something feels constantly off. In the dark, however, the threat becomes palpable.

The game’s setting, the fictional Bright Falls, is located on the northwest coast of the USA in the state of Washington.

Alan Wake 2 during the first few hours, it seems like a somewhat confused entity, especially when compared to Remedy’s previous, easy-to-approve and smooth action spectacles.

The plot is fascinating from the first moments, but the combination of the story of the two main characters and different game styles seems difficult to understand.

Especially the dark place sections of Wake are a headache at first. They operate with a merciless unilogic, and sometimes it is not at all clear what should be done or where to go. Delusion cannot be avoided.

But then, as if without noticing, everything falls into place. One Alan Wake 2’s one of the subtleties is that you also have to make an effort to understand it yourself. It does not lead forward by hand.

In order for Wake, for example, to be able to fight his way out of the nightmare world, he – and the player – must learn the rules of the world, know its different levels and understand its seemingly insane rituals.

When you start to internalize it all, Alan Wake 2 absorbs it so that there is no return.

And that story.

“ The scene is one of the greatest moments in all of video game history.

Self I like Control Remedy as the first game where the story also worked brilliantly.

Max Payne The film noir crime world still had a lot of clichés, and in the first one Even in Alan Wake Stephen King– as well as Twin Peaks – the effects were unnecessarily on the surface.

Mikael Kasurinen directing in Control Creative Director and Head Writer of Remedy Sami Järvi (or Sam Lake) was able for the first time to get his ambitious plot ideas put together into a functioning whole.

In Alan Wake 2 The story developed by Järvi and his colleagues is even more startling, even more multi-layered. It rises to meta levels, dares to be crazy and surprise, which deserves a very special praise. Especially when it comes to a large class production with a budget roughly 50–70 million euros.

Alan Wake 2 is therefore one of Finland’s most expensive cultural products ever, and still does exactly what it wants.

Among the artistically uncompromising, bold and experimental AAA games, it can be raised to the same level as, for example Hideo Kojima of Death Stranding (2019) or another Finnish studio Housemarque I returned (2021) with.

Alan Wake 2’s the madness is best summed up in one scene, seen around the halfway point. In it, the game unexpectedly jumps into a genre that has never been seen in video games, at least not in such an incredible way.

I don’t feel like revealing this in any more detail either. It simply has to be experienced for yourself. Some of the greatest moments in the history of video games, nothing more and nothing less.

The game also features parts filmed with real actors. They feature, for example, Ilkka Villi performing Alan Wake.

I could much more to praise in this evaluation text. Great graphics, sound and other technical brilliance. Live action episodes filmed with real actors and on real sets, which no other game company knows how to use as skillfully as Remedy. Cast – except for the one playing Wake Ilkka Villinalso for example by Peter Franzén and many others. Music. Exciting and diverse references to Finland.

As well as tantalizing connections to Remedy’s other games. Järvi and the other Remedies have now stealthily created an entire game universe from their works. If wants From Alan Wake 2 get the most out of everything possible, I recommend that before starting it, you get to know not only the firstWake upalso To Control and that AWEto the supplement.

“It’s insane and there’s so much of it”, is how Saga Anderson describes the events of the game at one point.

You can say the same yourself From Alan Wake 2 as a whole. And I love it.