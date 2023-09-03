Game review | Such is Microsoft’s long-awaited big investment, the space adventure Starfield

Interstellar space adventure makes the entire galaxy an adventure that looks like its player

A role playing game

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios. Available: PC, Xbox Series. Tested: Xbox Series X. Pegi 18. ★★★★

Air hatch closes behind me. I greet my crew, lean over the worn pilot’s seat and open the glittering star map. Where would I go?

A sci-fi role-playing game Starfield offers the tantalizing idea of ​​space travel open to everyone. The game lets you fulfill a wish where the whole world feels like you have it in the palm of your hand.

It is a long-awaited, decade-planned and delayed release from last Christmas, Microsoft’s big investment. Worked by more than 500 people of Starfield is estimated to have paid more than 200 million dollars without marketing.

In 2021, Microsoft bought the game publisher Bethesda and its studios for 7.5 billion dollars. Now the games come exclusively to PC and Xbox consoles.

Designed by the publisher’s top team, Bethesda Game Studios Starfield was at the core of the giant store and is finally in hand. But what is it like?

First should know that Starfield manages to create the illusion of exploring a vast galaxy. Set on more than a thousand planets, the audiovisually dazzling game never knows what awaits in the distance – but you always want to explore it.

Perfect Starfield still isn’t.

The story begins in the year 2330. The game character – who is created from appearance, abilities and background – is digging for raw materials underground when he finds a special artifact. And no time at all, when he drifts into a team of researchers to carry out interstellar missions.

The most important thing is that you can use the spaceship right away. And then the game opens. The direction is decided by oneself; then we follow story missions, explore freely or go through side plots, which are quite enough.

However, I would have liked a certain calmness and clarity at the beginning, because the amount of information can seem overwhelming.

Whatever you find in the massive world, the amount of effort is surprising. Planets are still not explored in their entirety, but core locations such as cities, camps, factories or farms are landed on them.

Border fences serve experience. However, traveling itself remains bland and superficial when, instead of flying, you choose a direction from the map and then see an intermediate animation.

In this way, the characteristic mystery of space is not completely conveyed, even though there is plenty to discover.

Set on more than a thousand planets and offering a different experience to each player, Starfield will be sold digitally and physically.

In game style can happily fulfill itself. By deciding the equipment and abilities, you take on the role of, for example, a smuggler, a sheriff or a smooth-talking persuader. Maybe you’ll find love in the Milky Way.

The best part is how big and personal the adventure feels.

Bethesda is known for long-running series Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Suosiota describes that fantasy role-playing game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) sold more than 60 million copies.

Unfortunately, Bethesda is also known for releasing games unfinished. And not Starfield be the exception. Even though this is the most finished Bethesda game I’ve played, programming errors are inevitable.

For example, sometimes side characters walk through each other, take off or disappear. Bugs will surely be fixed with updates.

More worrisome is the exhausting intensity of the AI ​​in the gunfights and the clumsiness and fickleness of the huge script. It’s also a shame that even though the areas look great, the people inside them feel plastic in their movements and many stare at the strange with wide eyes.

All of them Starfield is a significant, ambitious entity that the industry needs to move forward.

At the same time, it is a game that often forgets what is most essential to its sci-fi adventure: humanity.