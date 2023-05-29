Game review | Six years ago, the Zelda game appeared, which has been considered one of the best in the world – Now its sequel exceeds expectations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ★★★★★

Developer: Nintendo. Available on: Switch. Peggy 12.

What to do if he created the best video game of all time?

Is the direction towards something completely new or should we build on the previous one? Both have their risks, and it is difficult to predict the audience.

In any case, it would be ideal to bring out the most sensitive creativity, to take a calculated risk.

Just this is the perspective of Nintendo’s long-awaited action-adventure game, six years in the making The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at the core.

It is the latest part of the series that started in 1986 and defined the legality of the genre already in its wonderful first part, which tells about the main character Link’s efforts to save the world of Hyrule and its ruling princess Zelda.

The Japanese gaming giant has decided to expand on all its previous achievements, i.e. the previous part of the series Breath of the Wild (2017) on. At the same time, it has been able to look broadly far into the heights – without forgetting the smoldering, bottomless darkness below the surface.

Breath of the Wild (2017) was groundbreaking. Nintendo re-invented open world games with its first attempt: progress was truly free, nature really felt like it was open. It was up to him how, where and when he did everything.

Whatever you found in the vast area, everything was determined by Japanese pedantry and deep professional pride. The world of mountains, meadows, forests and villages continuing into the distance felt handmade, finished to the end.

Putting the power of imagination at the heart of the experience, Tears of the Kingdom broke the release record for the Zelda series. It is the fastest selling game in the series, as it sold more than ten million copies in three days.

Life the bigger adventure was even raised as the game of all time in numerous contexts. Among other things, right in 2017 in Edge, the industry’s most prestigious publication, and most recently in the vote of 300 experts in GQ magazine this month.

The game raised Zelda’s to new popularity: Breath of the Wild almost 30 million copies were sold on the Switch console. For comparison, none of the games in the series that started in 1986 has broken the ten million mark.

Now Tears of the Kingdom more than ten million copies were sold in just three days.

“ This is not a repeat of the old one.

A master designer By Shigeru Miyamoto created by the series has been one of Nintendo’s flagships since the beginning Super Mario along with and has always been a tough thing – although never this big.

More than a decade ago, Miyamoto took a back seat in the series and the driving responsibility shifted To Eiji Aonumafor the visionary and ambitious game designer who has created his life’s work Zelda’s among.

Breath of the Wild after the new Zelda pressures were unprecedented.

But that’s why you wouldn’t believe the end result. Tears of the Kingdom is a magically rational but always drilling into details, an amazingly harmonious and elegant entity that radiates a childlike faith in goodness and unconditional love of neighbor.

At the same time, it lets the player unleash their own creativity in a unique way.

The game takes place in the same fairytale world of Hyrule as its predecessor, but many things are different. This is not a repeat of the old one.

Tears of the Kingdom takes place after Breath of the Wild, but is optional. It is still desirable, because the emotional bond with the game world and the characters increases considerably.

Shaking starts below the surface. The main character Link and Princess Zelda have found an entrance into the earth’s crust through the portals of Hyrule Castle. While surveying the pitch dark, a strange power is found that suddenly gets released. Zelda falls into the depths and disappears.

The sky is clearing. Islands appear above the clouds; large and small, single and connected, floating land plants that go on as far as the eye can see.

In the initial rush, some of these islands of ancient culture and their massive architecture fall down. There is also some strange gooey substance constantly dripping from the air.

The world below is partially destroyed, and the weather changes dramatically. At the same time, cavities are torn into the earth’s surface, which lead to their own dimension.

I see the events do not just take place From Breath of the Wild to the familiar environment but also to the new world above and below it. In addition, along with the destruction, the terrestrial world has changed considerably: life has continued and the inhabitants have aged.

The feeling is exciting – like returning to the familiar surroundings of childhood, which are no longer at the level of memories. You want to wonder and explore everything.

The playing area is truly free, but that’s only part of the genius. Namely, Link gets practically all of his abilities within a couple of hours of introduction. Then we head out into the open world and start realizing ourselves.

“ There is no one and right solution, there is always room for improvisation.

Japanese game design often boils down to keywords, keywords that describe the core of the project in question. Tears of the Kingdom the theme is hands.

The word symbolizes not only helping others and connection between different people, worlds and periods, but also Link himself. In the beginning, Link loses his right arm and wakes up with a divine prosthesis.

The main character of the game, Link, has a divine prosthetic hand, Ultrahand.

Its main feature is Ultrahand, the ability to supernaturally grab, float, and glue things together with magic glue. That’s how you can make carriages for your horse, a raft for crossing the water or a bridge over a gorge in no time. But the possibilities are plenty for the imagination, even for gigantic, mechanical gadgets.

The game encourages tinkering and tinkering without limits. This is reflected in the solution to the puzzle: there is no one right solution, there is always room for improvisation. Playing also incites the feeling that one is smarter than the game makers in their solutions.

This can also be seen in battles, because the traditional sword and bowgun are by no means the only way to defeat enemies, but with the Ultrahand and its structures, cunning is the trump card. However, the number of battles now depends on your own play style – I had very few of them.

In the masterful game, you get to experience yourself as a supernaturally capable, albeit vulnerable, character who, depending on the player’s ingenuity, solves puzzles and moves from the ground even far away to the sky islands in an instant.

There where traditional open-world games hold your hand from start to finish, push you to complete linear missions and artificially prevent true openness, Nintendo sees things differently.

Tears of the Kingdom encourages with delightful innocence to see and experience, to make the adventure your own. The game hides its vast content inside and reveals it only if you are ready to calm down and really put in the effort. The puzzles are solved according to one’s own mind, and the route can be found wherever the nose shows.

Six years ago, Nintendo raised the bar for the entire industry With Breath of the Wild. At the same time, it did it to itself. But the solution has been to boldly look far above the clouds, towards a new imagination, free creativity, the player himself.

Like a miracle Tears of the Kingdom is even a better game than its predecessor.