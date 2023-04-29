The news went viral that the best-known video game store chain in Mexico: Game Planet was bankrupt and that they would begin to auction off all the merchandise in the country’s branches. TikToks and news appeared all over the network, assuring that this was true, so the representatives of this business had to go out to clarify the situation.

Through a statement, Game Planet He assured that it is not bankrupt, but even, contrary to what is said, they are in a stable position as a business with plans to open more branches and offer more jobs in Mexico.

The story of Game Planet It began in 1995 with the founding of GameExpress by the brothers Marco Polo and Abraham Bautista. In 2002 the brothers separated to each run their own store, thus Gamers appeared, in 2019 both stores joined again under the same business.

At the moment Game Planet It has more than 90 branches in Mexico and, according to LinkedIn data, has between 500 and 1,000 employees.

Editor’s note: Game Planet has managed to survive in this industry that looks more and more towards digital sales. Rumors indicate that the store sells more merchandise related to video games than physical copies of them and, if they visit any store Game Planet, you can see that, at least that’s what it looks like. Even so, he shows no signs of being in trouble.