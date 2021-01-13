He Xbox Game Pass seems to want to raise the ante in 2021 even higher than in previous years, as one of the most critically acclaimed games of last year would come to the service. Many were the video games that were well received in 2020, but there are two in particular that are especially striking: Hades, of which we have already notified rumors of its possible arrival to the service, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Both games were nominated for Game of the Year at the Game Awards, but beyond that, they offer a unique experience.

Although both games offer uniquely engaging experiences for the gamer community, their audience has been limited to a specific audience, Switch and PC for Hades, and PS4 for the FFVII remake. This of course looks set to change this year, and if these happen games coming to Game Pass, it would be even better.

The official Fall Guys account pronounces on his arrival at Game Pass

Game Pass would receive one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2020

This rumor comes from XboxEra podcast, but details beyond that are scarce. If the information from XboxEra is accurate, then one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2020 should arrive on Xbox sometime in 2021. We’ve listed two games but it could actually be any other. At this time, Square Enix has an agreement with Game Pass which is why Final Fantasy games have been coming into service. Which makes the arrival of FFVII Remake least likely. On the other hand, there is also the rumor of the arrival of Hades to Game Pass.

Definitely, Game Pass has big plans for 2021, as previously announced by Xbox director Phil Spencer, although exactly what those plans are remains to be seen. Fans can count on Xbox Game Pass to host all of the great Xbox console exclusive games releasing this year, starting with Bloober Team’s The Medium on January 28, and including blockbuster titles like Halo Infinite, which will be released. will launch this fall.

Rumors have circulated about what else Xbox Game Pass has in store for 2021, and the team. The official account of the service has said that a popular Xbox Game Pass game that has since been removed from the service will return at some point this year, although what exactly it is has yet to be revealed. Speculation points to Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto 5, or Red Dead Redemption 2 being the most obvious choices, but again, that mystery game has yet to be revealed.