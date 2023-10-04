The independent developer David Szymanskiknown for the video games DUSK and Gloomwood, had his say on Game Pass and the potential future of independent video games. In short, the author thinks that the dominance of a single subscription service can damage the indie games market.
It all started when Szymanski commented on the news that Sergiy Galyonkindirector of publishing strategy at Epic Games and one of the key people behind EGS, left Epic Games following the company’s recent layoffs.
The developer mentioned a specific phrase in Galyonkin’s statement: “Epic Games is transforming from a game developer, engine creator and publisher into one platform – Epic 5.0.” He advised fellow developers to “run away”, implying that this transformation from developer / creator to platform is not a good sign. Szymanski then criticized Epic Games.
Some, however, have pointed out that Szymanski “loves Valve” for doing exactly what Epic Games is trying to do. The video game author then responded: “I don’t love Valve, I tolerate it“. Another user wrote in the comments that Epic Games is the only company other than Microsoft that is trying to compete with Steam, adding that “it’s pretty crazy to paint Epic as the bad guy in the market when Microsoft is around.”
Szymanski responded by stating that he was terrified of Game Passto make it clear that his problem isn’t specifically with Epic Games: “If this or any similar subscription service surpasses the current retail model, I’m pretty sure it would be the end of the indie market as we know it” .
What does David Szymanski mean by his criticism of Game Pass?
The developer has delved into his criticisms of Game Pass in the comments. He believes that if the video game subscription model worked like that of the film and music industries, “developers would be paid next to nothing for every person who plays their game (like, pennies or half a cent) and payments are unlikely of licenses can compensate for this situation in the long term”.
At the moment, Microsoft offers developers contracts which often allow some or all of the development costs to be covered, but Szymanski believes that the situation could change for the worse in the future. If so, a Game Pass-like model could become similar to movie and music streaming services, “both hellscapes for independent businesses.”
In other words, making indie games would be really difficult if the only method of accessing games was a Game Pass-style model.
Obviously, Game Pass is a great help to many video games and developers. Everspace 2, for example, sold 400,000 copies with more than one million players on Game Pass.
