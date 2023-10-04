The independent developer David Szymanskiknown for the video games DUSK and Gloomwood, had his say on Game Pass and the potential future of independent video games. In short, the author thinks that the dominance of a single subscription service can damage the indie games market.

It all started when Szymanski commented on the news that Sergiy Galyonkindirector of publishing strategy at Epic Games and one of the key people behind EGS, left Epic Games following the company’s recent layoffs.

The developer mentioned a specific phrase in Galyonkin’s statement: “Epic Games is transforming from a game developer, engine creator and publisher into one platform – Epic 5.0.” He advised fellow developers to “run away”, implying that this transformation from developer / creator to platform is not a good sign. Szymanski then criticized Epic Games.

Some, however, have pointed out that Szymanski “loves Valve” for doing exactly what Epic Games is trying to do. The video game author then responded: “I don’t love Valve, I tolerate it“. Another user wrote in the comments that Epic Games is the only company other than Microsoft that is trying to compete with Steam, adding that “it’s pretty crazy to paint Epic as the bad guy in the market when Microsoft is around.”

Szymanski responded by stating that he was terrified of Game Passto make it clear that his problem isn’t specifically with Epic Games: “If this or any similar subscription service surpasses the current retail model, I’m pretty sure it would be the end of the indie market as we know it” .