Starting in 2020 SAW And Microsoft have made the owners of Xbox And PC giving away, little by little, the entire series of Yakuza to subscribers of the service Game Pass. However, like all good things that sooner or later come to an end, the saga of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will abandon the Game Pass, perhaps permanently. While the first three episodes, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 they left the Game Pass on December 31, it seems that the remaining five titles are destined to be removed within the next six months.

The news comes from the Microsoft Store app for PC, which revealed the dates on which the respective games will leave the Game Pass before the official announcement. Keep in mind, though, that this is not officially disclosed information, but somehow a leak.

Yakuza 3 Remastered – January 31, 2022

– January 31, 2022 Yakuza 4 Remastered – January 31, 2022

– January 31, 2022 Yakuza 5 Remastered – January 31, 2022

– January 31, 2022 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – April 1, 2022

– April 1, 2022 Yakuza: Like A Dragon – June 16, 2022

As you can see, the remastered trilogy will no longer be available starting from the end of January, while the sixth and seventh chapters will still last a few months. This is not a formal announcement, Microsoft and SEGA may set different dates than these, but if you have left any unfinished business in Kamurocho and its surroundings, we advise you to hurry up.

Among the other titles leaked by the Twitter user leak Alias79514632 there are also other Japanese games, which we list below:

FINAL FANTASY XII: The Zodiac Age – February 16, 2022

– February 16, 2022 OCTOPATH TRAVELER – April 1, 2022

– April 1, 2022 DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 – May 1, 2022

– May 1, 2022 FINAL FANTASY X | X-2 HD Remaster – May 16, 2022

– May 16, 2022 FINAL FANTASY XIII – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 – December 1, 2022

– December 1, 2022 SCARLET NEXUS – January 1, 2023

Source: Microsoft Store Street Tojo Dojo