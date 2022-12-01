Microsoft launched the christmas sweater of the Game Pass, called the Xbox Game Pass Holiday Sweater, designed for the subscriber who wants to be trendy next to his Christmas tree. Do you know those ultra-colored sweaters full of Christmas designs that haunt this period?

The news would have been incredible and would have caused bewilderment in the crowds, appearing as a sign of the apocalypse, if in recent days Microsoft itself had not launched a hoodie for Xbox controllers. There must be someone around Redmond who particularly appreciates the holiday season…

The Game Pass Christmas Sweater, which you can purchase to this address for just €72.95, it features a drawing of a snowman with the Game Pass logo in place of a head. Particularly beautiful is the sky-blue color punch in the eye of the background, which makes the admiration of this artifact particularly pleasant, at least for the first two tenths of a second. Then you want to scream.