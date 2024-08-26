A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft revealed a price increase for Xbox Game Passas well as a new subscription level. Unlike Ultimate, which gives you access to all of the platform’s content and day-one releases, Standard is a cheaper option, but with a series of limitations, and without immediate releases. In this way, How long it will take for Xbox exclusives to become available on Xbox Game Pass Standard has been revealed.

In a new statement, Xbox has confirmed that its exclusives will not be available day one in the Standard subscription for Game Pass. Instead, Users of this service will have to wait 12 months or more to enjoy these releases.. This means that Indiana Jones and the Great Circlefor example, will be available for this subscription option until the end of 2025.

Xbox Game Pass Standard is just $14.99 a month, and gives you access to online play, all the titles that are already available on the console version of this platform, but without day-one releases. In comparison, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $19.99 per month, and not only does it include everything this service offers, but it does have day-one releases, as well as a series of additional discounts and benefits for users.

Considering we’re talking about a year or more of waiting for the big Xbox exclusives to arrive, It is likely that many users will not give this option a chance.although its reduced price will surely convince many.

Let’s remember that during its conception, one of the biggest selling points of Xbox Game Pass was the fact that all users could enjoy day-one releases, giving them the opportunity to enjoy the company’s exclusives by simply paying their monthly feeHowever, today this promise is only focused on those who pay for the most expensive option.

Remember, Game Pass Standard will have Xbox exclusives a year after their original launch. On related topics, they confirm Avowed’s technical performance. Likewise, Black Myth: Wukong will take time to reach Xbox.

Author’s Note:

It’s a real shame that one of Xbox Game Pass’ biggest features is going away with its new subscription option. Considering that getting day-one games is one of the main reasons why it’s worth paying for the platform, Standard may not be as popular as Microsoft hopes.

Via: Xbox