Available i first games Of January 2023 for subscribers to Game Pass, Xbox and PC. These are Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Stranded Deep and The DioField Chronicle, with the latter to be unlocked later in the day. The other games arriving on the service in the first month of the year that has just begun should be announced later and later.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is a collection that includes the first three Street Fighters, with all their respective variants, as well as the Alpha series. Developed by Digital Eclipse, it also includes a museum section where many facts about one of Capcom’s most iconic series are told.

Stranded Deep by Beam Team Games is a survival game where you have to make it out after a plane crash. Playable solo or in co-op, it’s a very recent title, despite having been in early access on PC for years.

The DioField Chronicle from Square Enix is ​​a strategy RPG that tells the story of a years-long war and a world in turmoil.