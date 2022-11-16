Microsoft announced new games coming to Game Pass for Xbox and PC at the end of November. Among these certainly stands out a new title available on day one that we had already anticipated, that is GUNGRAVE GORE, available from the 22nd of this month. However, among those who will leave us there is also an episode of the JRPG saga of SQUARE ENIX more famous, that is FINAL FANTASY XIII-2which will no longer be playable on consoles of the Xbox family and on PC from the next November 30th. The fool will also leave us on the same day Deeeer Simulator.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu