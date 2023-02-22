A few months ago, the rumored function of GamePass which allows users to pay a slightly more expensive fee in exchange for five people being able to access the platform. And although they have taken a while to distribute it, it is confirmed that it has already reached more countries, including one in Latin America.

The selected countries are neither more nor less than Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Sweden. So you can register without any problem to have the benefits of playing many titles, either from Microsoft itself or from third-party companies.

Here the description:

This plan makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and the cloud. You can play at the same time on multiple devices and even play the same game at the same time. Each member can enjoy the library of hundreds of games on console, PC or in the cloud (in supported countries).

Other details that must be taken into account are that those who share the account must reside in the same country, otherwise their access will be restricted. Also, if they already have an active account, they will not be able to add the days, but must wait for the current subscription to expire or simply lose the days they already have available.

Here once again the description:

Your time will migrate with you to the new plan at a fixed rate; for example, a month of Game Pass Ultimate will be worth 18 days of Friends & Family. Once the converted time runs out, it renews at the listed price. However, the people you invite to share your membership cannot convert their current time. Before joining a group, a member of the group will need to cancel their existing subscriptions or wait for their existing subscriptions to expire.

For now, there is no talk of this option coming to fruition. United States or Mexico.

Via: purexbox

Editor’s note: This membership could be very attractive for those of us who live in Latam, since the payment facilities between friends would be very simple. However, it seems that it is too late for the option to continue expanding.