As you surely already know, Sony revealed the new playstation plus a few weeks ago and inevitably, comparisons with Xbox GamePass they let themselves come with everything. The truth is that both services do share several similarities, but the big difference is that PS Plus Premium will not offer the exclusive games of PS5 the same day of its launch, something that the service of microsoft yes it does.

To remind its users about this particular topic, the official account of Xbox GamePass in Twitter shared a post specifically highlighting this, as well as some of the other benefits this subscription offers.

Interestingly, this tweet was shared on the same day that Sony announced the new categories of PSPlus, so obviously it was like a direct hit to the competition. Obviously this will not change anything within the plans of the Japanese firm, but we know that these comments are usually made for fun.

Publisher’s note: And yes, Sony cannot compete directly with Microsoft on the subject of Game Pass and its day one releases. It will be a matter of time to see exactly how many benefits PS Plus Premium provides, and whether it is worth it or not.

