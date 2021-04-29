Microsoft has already announced its results for the third financial quarter that ended on March 31, 2021. Thanks to the momentum caused by the launch of Xbox Series X | S In November 2020, the division’s third-quarter revenue increased 50% year-on-year by 3.53 billion.

We must not lose sight of the fact that income from content and services of Xbox increased 34 percent ‘driven by strong third-party securities, subscriptions to Game pass and own titles’, in other words, exclusive ones.

And the story goes on, because hardware money also grew and increased by 232%, all thanks to the sales of Xbox Series X and S. These numbers also include the earnings of Zenimax, which has already become part of the Microsoft family.

Daniel ahmad, analyst of Niko Partners, stated that this is the best quarter since Microsoft’s video game division stopped publishing these numbers six years ago, when they said it was no longer in their interest to go into detail.

Microsoft wants the Xbox experience to be on any device

‘We are expanding our opportunity as we help both gamers and creators to play, connect and build communities on any device.‘he declared Satya nadela, President of Microsoft when talking about the performance of Xbox.

‘People are turning to Xbox more than ever to play games and chat with friends and we saw a record engagement this quarter led by force on and off console.

‘Con (Xbox) Game Pass, we are redefining how games are distributed, played and viewed. Last week we added cloud games through the browser, expanding our reach on PC and mobile devices‘added the Microsoft boss.

Let’s not lose sight of Microsoft has many assets and businesses around its gaming experiences and among them is all of Bethesda which is now family Xbox or the same Minecraft.

