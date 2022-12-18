Today one of the most popular video game services is Game Pass, which offers a large number of games to try for a modest amount of money to pay periodically. And despite its price is not that high, it seems that Microsoft is planning to make it cheaper, in exchange for using advertising.

There is a poll that appeared on ResetErasame as seems to ask if players would be willing to pay amounts lower than the standard monthly membership fee, in exchange for some limitations. And one of them is precisely that Xbox day one titles would be available until a few months later for this level of payment.

It is worth commenting that the growth of GamePass It is notable, since thanks to the built-in video games and different rewards, users have been interested in paying the fee in order to try some premiere installments. Only in the next few months will expected projects such as redfall Y StarfieldSo it will continue to expand.

This mentions Satya Nadella regarding the increase:

PC Game Pass subscriptions are up 159% year-over-year, and with cloud gaming, we’re transforming the way games are distributed, played, and watched. More than 20 million people have used the service to stream games to date.

For now it is not a given, but it could be announced sometime next year.

Via: VGC