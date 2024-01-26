Today, users of different services can select the option to be automatically charged the corresponding monthly payment, we can see this in streaming such as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and many more that fill the screens with content as the days go by. This also happens with Game Pass of Xboxbut in this case they usually notify by email a little before so that the user knows where they took money from, and there are game sales pages that have their affiliations, and many of them do not ask for the player's consent.

We are talking about the company from Europe called B.T.which for a long time has remained a leader in telecommunications in some countries in the region, and which has collaboration with Microsoft to offer services such as Game Pass that arrive directly on the client's invoice, but it will only happen if people make the contract. So, many of them have been surprised when their payment receipt also shows the amount of the service that they did not request from the company.

Given this, the company has apologized to customers, who have been charged an additional 10 euros to their monthly internet payment, something that is not new and continues to be done, since basically these confusions have been occurring since October of last year. .

Here is part of the statement they gave to the BBC:

We are very sorry that the customers mentioned in this article have had Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added to their account without their knowledge. We recommend that all our customers remain vigilant and, if they notice suspicious changes to their account, contact us as soon as possible to report them. We will support and guide you on how to take steps to ensure your account is secure.

Regarding the refund part, it is not yet confirmed if B.T. will issue these because people are being charged without having the corresponding permit, which can cause legal problems if something is not done in time regarding the issue at hand. Likewise, some users through chat customer service were mentioned that this was a problem between B.T. and Microsoft where this was enabled and activated randomly in people's accounts.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: That is why it is never good to contract additional services through third parties, that is, if you have a cable system, do not add the Netflix package, because there could be a month that you do not want to watch it and perhaps they will put you in a forced contract that you did not know about before or simply They charge it for mere failure.