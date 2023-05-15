The Frozenbyte Studios team members, authors of Trine 5recently had their say on Microsoft’s gaming subscription service: Xbox Game Pass. According to the team, Xbox Game Pass is an interesting concept, but at the same time helps to create a “excessive content saturation“. As a reminder, Trine 5 will be coming to the service at launch.

Talking to Segment Next, Frozenbyte Studios said, “Game Pass is obviously an attractive program to reach more gamers. On the flip side, we believe it also contributes to content oversaturation in the gaming space and that it can be difficult to engage with and enjoy the games you view. the abundance of choice”.

It must be said that this “problem” more than being a feature of Game Pass it seems to be simply a consequence of the type of service. Even with Netflix or a service like Kindle Unlimited (to name something similar but in another medium) one could have the same feeling. Moreover, it is It’s also possible that it all depends on how a player approaches the serve.

One of the Trine 5 locations

As already mentioned, Trine 5 will arrive on Game Pass from launch day, not precisely defined for now but expected for summer 2023. This means that the team sees a good opportunity for their game in Game Pass. Their consideration is therefore not a real criticism, but rather a small comment on something they consider a fact.

Speaking of Trine 5, here’s the announcement trailer. The game will also come to PC, Switch and PlayStation.