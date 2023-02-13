The English antitrust body, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has reported, in relation to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, that Microsoft admitted the sales cannibalization caused by Game Passits subscription service.

CMA: “Microsoft also said that its internal analysis shows a decline in the [censurato]% of base game sales twelve months after adding them to Game Pass.”

It’s about a he confirms of what emerged a few days ago, with a document that reported the same statement.

Naturally it will not escape anyone that this confession strongly clashes with what was stated by Phil Spencer In 2018, who spoke of increased sales due to Game Pass inclusion: “When you put a game like Forza Horizon 4 on Game Pass, you instantly have more players, which actually leads to more sales of the game. You’ll say, ‘but don’t is everyone going to subscribe for $10 to play it?” But no, players figure out what to play based on what everyone else is playing.

The CMA report also cites the fact that Activision has never wanted to include its games in subscription services, because doing so “would seriously cannibalize B2P sales [buy-to-play]especially in the case of newer versions.”