The market of video game subscriptions it's flat, at least on the US market. This was reported by analyst Mat Piscatella, who has been working for years on processing the data collected by Circana. According to him, products like the Game Pass or PlayStation Plus they account for just 10% of Americans spending on video games.

Numbers against fanboys

Mat Piscatella's post

Piscatella raised the issue due to the endless discussions on the topic started by gamers and the recent release of Swen Vincke of Larian Studios, who said he did not want to put his games on subscription services. As Piscatella put it: “I understand that some people want to defend theirs model preferred, but the idea that subscriptions will become dominant is not supported by the data.”

Piscatella then added that season tickets have been added to the market and they don't have it cannibalized, giving players, developers and publishers more choice in how to play or publish. “There's no reason to be afraid.”

In a follow-up response, Piscatella explained that there are many people who simply play a handful of games a year and have no interest in subscribing to a service with hundreds of games.

Another contribution to the discussion

In the same discussion, Games Industry's Christopher Dring also pointed out that no one in the industry thinks subscriptions will ever become dominant. At least, no one has ever said it openly.