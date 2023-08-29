The news was reported by the brokerage company Goodbody, which analyzed the situation of the two companies.

The gaming industry’s leading subscription services, Game Pass by Microsoft and PlayStation Plus of Sony, they started offering less money to the independent publishers to have their titles on the service, putting some in trouble. Particularly affected were Devolver Digital, whose share value fell 92% from its January 2022 peak, and TinyBuild, which lost 95%.

An unstable market?

Devolver less affected, but still under pressure

According to Patrick O’Donnell, an analyst at Goodbody, the checks from Sony and Microsoft “aren’t as big as they used to be. And that’s a problem if you’ve focused on that side of the market.”

According to O’Donnel, “TinyBuild was the most exposed of all of them. Devolver was also exposed, but not as exposed.”

The decline of devolve it was caused in part by the decision to postpone the launch of many key titles until next year, probably to avoid clashing with the many major games launched this year by other publishers. However, the comparison between the company’s 2022 and 2023 was unforgiving, considering the excellent results made last year by Cult of the Lamb. The revenue target for 2023 was $115-120 million, but was reduced to $90 million. Devolver’s reasons for the postponements are valid, but investors have not liked it, at least in the short term.

Despite this, according to O’Donnel Devolver Digital should recover without major problems, because it has all the potential to do so, considering the average quality of its games and its history. In particular, the sequel to Human: Fall Flat, arriving in 2024, could give it a decisive boost.”

TinyBuild, on the other hand, raises more concerns, due to the poor performance of Hello Neighbor 2. The first chapter had done very well and was thought to be the beginning of a successful series, but the sales of the sequel were disappointing. In addition, the company suffered an 80% downgrade, with the entry of a new CFO, with no CFO experience, which investors did not like.

The only bank seems to have come from Punch Club 2, which made excellent numbers, however not enough to reverse the situation.

Ultimately, for O’Donnel, both companies are in a position to be preyed upon acquisitions. Both have had investments from China’s NetEase, and Devolver has also received money from Sony. These investors, already in the companies, could acquire them by taking them off the market. This is expected by many to be the fate of TinyBuild, which itself has already lost most of its major investments.