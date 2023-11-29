72% of the young users interviewed reported that they prefer video games or objects related to them as Christmas gifts, far surpassing classics such as toys and board games which cover 38% of preferences. Among video game gifts, it is surprising to see how the kind of product the most requested is the subscription to a service, in particular PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, a category that reaches 39% of preferences, surpassing the consoles themselves (38%), accessories (32%), in-game virtual currency (29%) and, only at end, physical video games (22%). Now, we don’t know how to evaluate the reliability of the survey conducted by ESA but the results demonstrate a rather radical change in the preferences of young gamers, who apparently prefer services to single games, perhaps in physical format.

Based on a survey conducted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and reported to the US public, it seems that video games are still among the most requested gifts at Christmas by children, but their nature has changed. This initiative took into consideration children aged between 10 and 17, therefore in a transition phase which includes profoundly different mentalities and attitudes, but the result shows a very specific tendency towards services. Video games therefore remain among the most expressed desires, but it is no longer so much a question of a single title, perhaps packaged like in the old days, but of prepaid subscriptions or even virtual currency credits to be spent within individual games, typically live services.

A generational change

The consoles still defend themselves well in preferences, but we are perhaps far from the days of the Nintendo Sixty-Fooooour Kid

It therefore seems that the new generations of gamers are already there ready for the digital future, all focused on services, which now seems to be looming on the horizon. The many doubts relating to the effectiveness of subscriptions in the gaming sector could therefore be linked more to the reticence of the old guard, still tied to traditions such as physical games or the single purchase of products, than to an actual difficulty in affirming the new business model, or a failure to make them profitable services. It is probable that, when the generation change has largely taken place on the wider user segment involving consoles, we will then truly see the explosion of subscription services, considering that, for the moment, the expansion of these still seems a little stuck. The brake could therefore simply be demographics: the majority of users, at a more mature age, are not yet ready to completely launch themselves into this new way of enjoying video games.

On the other hand, for generations who were born or grew up immersed in subscription services, both for video content and for music and other forms of entertainment, it is easier to expect them to naturally accept distribution of this type even for video games, which for old players may still seem out of the ordinary. The bet of Game Pass and PlayStation Plus is therefore long-term and aims to generational change. It should also be noted that the great success of in-game currencies as Christmas gifts only confirms the popularity of the live service model among young and very young people. It is a notable shift in the taste and perception of video game products, not only in terms of genres but also in terms of the type of use, the results of which will only be seen in a few years and on which current “mature” players will have little say in the matter.