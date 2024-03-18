Nvidia's graphics cards are a few months away from turning 25, and like any twenty-something, they seem to be at an existential turning point. Since 1999, the PC video game market has driven the growth of the company, which specializes in developing processors that allow the management of the huge volume of data required for spectacular game visualizations, a task that saturated the main computer processors. desktop

Over time, these graphics cards (or GPUs) also proved more capable than standard processors (CPUs) of carrying out the equally demanding demands of neural networks, systems on which artificial intelligence is based and which demand, equally that the graphics final fantasy either Assassin's Creed, work and make calculations on millions of data simultaneously. And the race for AI, in which manufacturers like ARM and AMD compete, has multiplied the demand for GPUs, relegating a community of gamers which, although extremely numerous (it is estimated that half the planet plays video games) does not have the almost infinite resources of large technology companies.

Now, these fans have become Nvidia's second main customer: its new commitment to supplying equipment to AI data centers has led to a 41% increase in this source of income during the last fiscal year, while sales in gaming hardware They plummeted by 27% for the first time, according to the company's accounts. This is what the company itself proclaimed when revealing its record income this last quarter: “It's official, Nvidia is no longer just a video game company.”

But, although the gamers They are no longer the main driver of technology, users continue to have a preference for Nvidia cards. On the gaming platform Steam, the largest market for PC gamers, nearly 77% of the 123 million users use Nvidia graphics cards, according to data released by the company in February. The most popular cards are the GeForce RTX 3060, GTX 1650 and RTX 2060; All three are among the most affordable within the GeForce range.

Alexandros (18 years old), has always been a Nvidian faithful. The engineering student has been playing games for a decade Battlefieldwith more than 300 hours registered on the platform Steam. He's got it all: the flashy multicolor keyboard, professional-grade headphones, even a chair that cost him his entire minimum wage. You only need one thing: upgrade your Nvidia graphics card (or GPU, by its technical name), the piece of technology that will let you get back in the game. Your case is somewhat common, one does not have to go far to find forums of customers frustrated with how expensive a GPU has become.

Nvidia's pivot comes at a sweet time for the global video game market: PWC expects the sector's revenue to reach a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% between now and 2027. And sales of hardware of video games, where Nvidia GPUs have little competition, will reach a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% between now and 2027, which means a market of 16,400 million dollars (14,695 million in euros). Although these communities have promoted The growth of technology companies like Nvidia, their products continue to rise in price, something that makes it difficult to purchase the latest technology. Last year was the worst in sales of PC computers, according to the consulting firm Gartner, which has calculated a drop in global sales of 14.8%.

In specialized technology stores like Effect 2000, in the Madrid neighborhood of Retiro, the only graphics cards left on the shelves are those that cost around 100 euros, such as the very low-end GeForce 710 that can only run the most popular games. popular like the last helldivers 2 with the lowest settings and, in fact, is not considered to be in the range of gaming. The most popular ones, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 (around 320 euros), are sold out both in stores and online.

This case is repeated in numerous stores in the Spanish capital, although managers assure that the current situation has nothing to do with the peak of chip shortages in 2020, when waiting times for some graphics cards reached 11 months. Now, they are more between four months. However, at PC Componentes, another company with stores in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the latest range of RTX and other Nvidia cards are available, although many of the products are refurbished.

This is also seen by analysts from the analysis firm UBS, who point out that distributor data shows a normalization of stocks and a slight decrease in prices for most products. However, they clarify that this situation is temporary and prices will rise in the future. “Driven by tight near-term supply, GPUs should enjoy strong pricing power and higher margins,” the strategists point out. Citi, for its part, also sees a normalization in units, but considers that the PC market will slow down throughout 2024.

The video game landscape has changed in recent decades, but the gaming It has always been an expensive hobby. In 2010, professional-grade GPUs cost between $200 and $500 (between 183 and 459 euros). Today, the latest models can cost over $2,000. As the market heats up, some gamers They look towards second-hand chips. Buying second-hand graphics cards in stores on-line It can mean a reduction of $200 on the retail price, although they carry the disadvantage of the lack of guarantees, or the high risk of falling into scams.

Thus, players now flock to discussion threads on platforms such as Discord and reddit to look for cheaper offers. For example, some users have switched to more affordable competitors like AMD's Radeon range, turned to the second-hand market, and in some cases even abandoned PC gaming altogether. “PC gamers are either keeping their hardware for longer or switching to consoles, which are much more affordable right out of the box,” noted one user. reddit. The Playstation 5 (which incorporates AMD cards, while the Xbox comes with Nvidia components) is worth a quarter of the price of one of the high-power graphics cards in Spain. What's more, a new laptop aimed at gamers is around the same price as Nvidia's highest-end cards, around 2,500 euros, depending on the model.

In the end, Alexandros, like many loyal PC players, has decided to abandon the card fever and has made the turn to consoles. He no longer has to think about the components inside his machine, nor update the GPU every year. Now, playing with his friends is as simple as plugging into his old Playstation 4; an investment that has only cost him around 400 euros.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

To continue reading this Cinco Días article you need a Premium subscription to EL PAÍS

_