Minute 90. Time was running out and Portugal was about to be left out in the Cup of surprises. A through pass came for Cristiano, who entered the area at full speed. CR7 received it and at the same time accommodated it. How many times have we seen him resolve moments even braver than that? But this time, he kicked soft into the position of Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, or Bono, as he likes to be called.

And so, just like when the old console reminded you to do your homework, the famous “Game Over” appeared on the screen of the Portuguese legend.

Tell me you didn’t think that Cristiano would solve the game, when Fernando Santos, Portugal’s coach, finally decided to put him on the pitch after 51 minutes of time? Too bad, those tremendous Moroccans barely let him touch Al Rihla.

Now, I’m not saying it because I’m saddened to see the Bug leave bathed in tears, just like Neymar on Friday.

Those Atlas Lions played half of the football incredibly well and that was enough for them to be among the four semifinalists of the tournament. And that was good for Portugal, because if they knew how to attack as they defend, they would have massacred the Lusitanos. What a way to miss in front of the goal!

Already. It’s worth it and it’s less complicated if Diogo Costa (Portuguese goalkeeper) gives you a hand, as he did in Walid Cheddira’s goal.

We’ll talk more about the amazing Africans, the first in the history of the World Cups to reach the semifinals. For now, let me be crying over Cristiano’s departure.

I know you have a lot of what they say; surely he is a bore and with an ego bigger than that huge tower they erected on the Churubusco River, but he is also an extraordinary professional, with an extra order of discipline, competitiveness and grit. It is not a lie what is said about so many times that he came to his hotel room on duty, after a brave Champions League game or a routine one in the League that you like and asked that the tub be filled with ice, to immerse himself and correct any small muscle tears.

Nery Castillo was once invited by the sports brand that sponsored him to a dinner that El Bicho also attended; tells the skilled ex-selected Mexican that, when they asked him what he wanted for dinner, he let himself go and ordered an entrecote with French fries and, to be able to pass it on, a beer.

I mean, nothing that made him feel bad, because for a high-performance athlete, it’s not like he would have ordered three gorditas de chicharrón and six de chelas. Well, Cristiano chose a grilled fish, just with a little olive oil and salt. Oh, also a bottle of still water.

I don’t blame teacher Santos for punishing him and leaving him on the bench after his tantrums; had to do it. And neither can one be fooled: his best moments as a footballer are over.

It only hurts to know that time does not forgive, that that farewell game that I remember of Pelé with the New York Cosmos, on October 1, 1977, was serious, and we no longer saw him play soccer professionally; that those Maradona dribbles at the Azteca remain only in our memory and in some videos, and that that night of three goals by Cristiano Ronaldo against Spain, in Russia, were part of his last Cup being one of the best athletes of all time .

On Friday it was Neymar, although the Brazilian star still has credit ahead of him to try again at the United World Cup.

On Saturday it was Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro’s turn. We still have Leo.

Thanks, Bug.

