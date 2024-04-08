Last Sunday a new and innovative Univision project began that will soon reach the Stars. Is about 'voice game', a Sunday competition that brings together prominent music figures with their childrenwho will have to demonstrate their talent.

Hosted by Angélica Valethe program 'Game of Voices' has managed to delight Hispanic families with its first episode, where its participants were introduced.

Who are the participants of 'Game of Voices'?

Manuel Mijares and Lucero Mijares

Eduardo Capetillo and Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán

Alicia Villarreal and Melenie Carmona

Isabel Lascurain and Joss Álvarez

Erik Rubín and Mía Rubín Legarreta

The program 'voice game' will put the 'Heirs' to compete of the famous people involved to captivate the public. During seven episodes, the young people will show what they are made of and that they have inherited the talent of their famous parents.

Every Sunday the program will be broadcast on Univisión and will later reach Televisa. During the first broadcast, Gloria Trevi was with her children, Ángel Gabriel and Miguel Armando, the luxury guests.

