HBO Max has confirmed the development of the prequel series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” (The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Errant Knight), a story based on the “Game of Thrones” universe and which will adapt another of the books written by George RR Martin, who returns as executive producer along with Ira Parker, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis. What is this new story based on the world of “Game of Thrones” about?

“The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is coming to HBO Max

The universe of “Game of thrones” continues to grow on television. Filming for the second season of “House of the Dragon” began less than two days ago and now Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed the development of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight”a new prequel series that will come to Max, the company’s new streaming platform.

“The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Wandering Knight” takes place during the Targaryen reign, a century before “Game of Thrones”.

It is a short story written by George RR Martin that was first published on August 25, 1998 in the “Legends” anthology, a collection of short stories by various authors including Stephen King, Robert Jordan, and Terry Pratchett.

What is the “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” series about?

The official synopsis of “The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Errant Knight” states the following:A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’Two unlikely heroes roamed Westeros…a naive but brave young knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in a time when the Targaryen lineage still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, mighty enemies, and perilous feats await these unlikely and incomparable friends.

Illustration of Dunk and Egg in “The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”. Photo: Gary Gianni/Reddit

The series does not yet have a release date, but like the “Harry Potter” reboot, it will come to streaming through Maxofficial name of the platform that will unite the contents of HBO Max and Discovery +.

