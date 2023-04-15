The author of Game of thrones – George RR Martin – says HBO is still working on others spin off of the TV series. During Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max (ex-HBO Max) presentation, the company announced it will continue to explore the history of Westeros in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel set 100 years before The Throne. of Spade and based on the novella trio Tales of Dunk and Egg by Martin. Martin says he and HBO won’t stop there.

“In the summer of 2016, when HBO started thinking about the Game of Thrones spinoffs, I pitched them two ideas: Dance of the Dragons, which in due course became House of the Dragon… and Dunk & Egg “writes Martin. “That was seven years ago (hard to believe). The lesson is that series development takes time. I see all these stories on the net on other spinoffs that have been cancelled or abandoned… I have no idea where they get these things… and they just make me shake my head. The Nymeria show is still in development. As well as the Sea Snake show. We just had a great week working with the writers on that. And there are others, both live action and animated. How many will be greenlit like Dunk & Egg? It’s impossible to tell. How long will it take? Depends”.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapts Tales of Dunk and Egg, the three short stories by Martin (The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight) which follow the adventures of “Dunk” (later to be Ser Duncan the Tall, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and Egg ( the future King Aegon V Targaryen) who traveled together during their youth.

House of the Dragon

The series Nymeria will tell the story of the eponymous warrior queen who unified Dorne under the rule of her family to oppose the invaders. The series Sea Snake chronicles the life of Corlys Valeryon, who is currently a part of House of the Dragon.

Tell us, looking forward to these series?