Game of Thrones, the successful HBO series, conquered an entire generation thanks to its epic story set in medieval times where the fantastic, political conflicts and violence converged. However, the outcome of the eighth season was not to the liking of several fans.

This April 17, the program celebrates a decade since its launch and HBO is promoting the event on its social networks. However, several fans showed that they are still not over the ending that was listed as one of the worst in the history of television according to an OnBuy poll.

On Twitter, the official Game of Thrones page shared a post with the message “Winter is coming.” Quickly, fans began to show their distaste for the outcome and asked to remake the entire eighth season in a massive way.

They also put together a signature petition on Change.org titled ‘Remake Game of thrones season 8 with competent writers’. Currently, it has more than 1 million people supporting the cause.

Next, we share the most outstanding comments that continue to give something to talk about on the anniversary of the show.

Game of Thrones – Official Synopsis

The story takes place in a fictional medieval world where there are Seven Kingdoms. There are three main storylines: the war for control of Westeros, the growing threat from “the others,” and the journey of Daenerys Targaryen, the exiled daughter of an ancient king.