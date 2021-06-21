The national president of the Movement for National Regeneration, Mario Delgado, participates in a rally with his supporters in the Hemiciclo a Juárez in Mexico City in June 2021. Carlos Ramírez / EFE

The presidential succession has always been a topic of the first order in Mexico. A good example of its historical importance is that just like that, The presidential succession in 1910, was called the book in which Francisco I. Madero (that hero with whom the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador compares so much) in 1908 questioned the indefinite re-elections of Porfirio Díaz and called, among other things, that the votes be , henceforth, fair and clear.

Madero and his book stirred up the atmosphere so much that elections were held in 1910, yes, but a revolution was also unleashed that removed the dictator from power. And it must be remembered that many Porfirian intellectuals, in their day, argued that Madero “advanced the times”, because “it was not time” to talk about that … That is, the same chant that we hear from the president’s baton in turn every time the matter takes flight.

The succession takes on these dimensions because we are a devoutly presidential country, in which the elections are seen as one of those pirinolas that, to the one who turns and wins them, they indicate: “Take everything. Mexican presidents consider themselves anointed by the will of the people and, while power lasts, they exercise it as kings. That is the norm and few, over the years, have wanted to change it. Because you don’t have to be too insightful to realize that those who are involved in politics in our country are usually people willing to blindly and uncritically obey those who rule … because they are treacherously awaiting their turn to command themselves.

The omnimous powers of presidents were, however, relatively and gradually curtailed during our “democratic transition.” But they neither diminished too much nor the pretension to reestablish them has ceased, for a second, to be there. Calderón and Peña Nieto displayed authoritarian traits on numerous occasions, and if they did not go further, it was only because they did not have majorities in Congress to allow them. Something similar has happened with López Obrador, with the aggravation that the current president has more support and, therefore, has been more aggressive than his predecessors in the intention of monopolizing powers for himself, attacking any institutional counterweight.

Only, in the game of presidentialism, time ends up devastating even the most painted hegemony. We are in the middle of the six-year term, the midterm elections have passed and, although the president does not like it (he feels that he is barely getting into the chair, but 2024, in political terms, is just around the corner), the issue The succession has already started and will be gaining more and more strength in the public sphere.

The panorama that opens up in this regard is the most uncertain in many years. A few months ago, it seemed clear that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, would dispute the candidacy of Morena, the party in power. But the fall of Metro Line 12, built in fits and starts during Ebrard’s tenure in government and collapsed amid poor maintenance and cuts at Sheinbaum, has left them both hard hit. Will they be able to rally or will a third contender jump, like Senator Monreal, whose own power is remarkable?

And, on the other hand, who will be able to group the headless opposition, which barely huddled together in an incomplete alliance and blessed by millions of “useful” votes from disappointed ones, managed to slow down Morena a bit in the last elections? Nobody seems to have the charisma and drive necessary to do it (although some governors with a lot of tail who step on them are pointed).

Would the weakness of their own and those of others lead López Obrador to consider the option of promoting constitutional changes that allow him to seek re-election? He has always argued that he will not. We’ll see if he doesn’t change his mind as time runs out and the horse remains just as skinny …

