The star of the television series “Game of Thrones”, English actress Esme Bianco has filed a lawsuit against rocker Marilyn Manson, accusing him of rape and sexual acts. Reported by Rolling Stone.

It is noted that the musician repeatedly used drugs, resorted to force and threats to force Bianco to have sexual intercourse. The lawsuit states that Manson raped the actress in May 2011.

The document also claims that the rocker “committed acts of a sexual nature” towards Bianco while she was unconscious. The actress also said that Manson, along with her manager, Tony Chiulla, violated human trafficking laws when they brought her from London to Los Angeles. According to her, the men promised her to take part in the filming of the music video, as well as in the film, but they never came out.

Related materials

The Game of Thrones star added that the musician forced her to do “unpaid work” – cooking and cleaning his apartment. Rocker also told the actress that since he provided her with housing, she “owes him work and sexual intimacy,” says Bianco.

The actress has filed a lawsuit against Manson and his former manager in the California District Court.

Earlier, Bianco told how Manson really attacked her during sex, cut her with a knife, forced her to live by his rules, and once allegedly chased her with an ax. She noted that she was first abused by a musician on the set of the video for the song I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies. She was told that she would have to play the victim, but the beatings turned out to be real.

In February, singer Phoebe Bridgers spoke about the “rape room” at Manson’s home. More than a dozen women have already reported on physical and psychological abuse by the performer. The first to speak was the star of the series “Westworld”, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who met with the rocker in the late 2000s.