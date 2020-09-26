Actress Rose Leslie, who portrays “wild” Ygritte in Game of Thrones and is married to actor Keith Harington, who plays Jon Snow, has confirmed the rumors that she is expecting a baby. Make magazine published photos in which she posed for a pregnant woman.

“Rose is very happy, she is looking forward to it. She likes the experience she is going through now, ”the article says. It is also noted that the actress starred for the British edition for the first time in four years, before that Leslie lived in New York.

“How wonderful it is when you can just move out of town. It is a real privilege to be able to live surrounded by greenery, birdsong, hedges and beautiful neighbors, ”said Leslie.

Earlier, Harington recalled his childhood and said that his mother, playwright Deborah Jane Catsby, has always adhered to gender-neutral parenting. “I asked her for Mighty Max, and she bought Polly Pocket. I asked for Action Men and received a doll. She was very flexible with regard to gender from the very beginning, ”the actor shared.

In 2016, Leslie and Harington officially confirmed that they have been in a relationship since 2012. They got married in June 2018.