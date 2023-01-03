George RR Martin has confirmed that some of the upcoming Game of Thrones TV series / Game of thrones in progress they will not go ahead, at least for the moment. Publishing a post on his Not A Blog, Martin mentioned some of these new shows spin off they have been “shelved”, even if they are not necessarily dead forever.

In a post illustrating his next projectsMartin said he’s always working on new Game of Thrones shows with HBO. As is always the case in television development, some shows are “moving faster than others” and others “are moving slower, or have stopped altogether.”

“No one has been authorized yet, although we hope … maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I wouldn’t say they’re dead. You can take something off the shelf just as easily as you can put it on the shelf,” she said.

Martin then added that i recent changes at HBO Max they “certainly had an impact on us”. Martin is likely referring to recent changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant that runs HBO Max.

Among the various series that were rumored to be in production are Ten Thousand Ships, Sea Snake and The Hedge Knight/Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. A Jon Snow television series is also in the works, with Kit Harington expected to reprise the lead role. In any case, none of these projects have been officially greenlit and, as Martin said, some have been “shelved.”

Not too long ago George RR Martin updated on the workings of The Winds of Winter, it will be the longest book in the series. Additionally, he stated that he hasn’t played Elden Ring, “because people want Winds of Winter.”