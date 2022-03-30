The new fantasy series House of the dragon has a premiere date. HBO Max today announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Game of thrones can be seen worldwide on the streaming service from August 22.

House of the dragon is based on the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin. The series is about the Targaryen family and takes place three hundred years before the story of Game of thrones off. Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy have a role, among others.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed several episodes of Game of thrones directed, is one of the creators, and writer George RR Martin is co-creator and executive producer on the series.

